The Nigerian-born company Jumia, listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2019, runs operations in 11 African nations: Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Senegal.

In Egypt, Africa’s third most populous nation, Jumia has risen to prominence, becoming one of the North African country’s major e-commerce players through a tumultuous decade. Political upheaval, local currency flotation, the pandemic and finally the Russia-Ukraine war have left the Egyptian economy reeling over the past ten years.