Hosted by the Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group, the African Primary Healthcare Foundation and the Constituency for Africa, the first-of-its-kind gala honored top officials across the US government. Guests of honour included then-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Akunna Cook; US Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh Ebong; and associate White House counsel (now head of compliance at Palantir Technologies) Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo.

Even World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, herself a Nigerian-American, attended the event in a telling display of the African diaspora’s growing clout.