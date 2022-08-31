Growth in life and health insurance policies has been driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and the company’s record on paying Covid-related claims, Brown says. “The idea of loss is at the top of people’s minds.” He claims that the company is the only insurer in francophone Africa which made Covid-related pay-outs. The results of that decision “will be very positive,” and the industry would grow faster if all African insurers paid claims quickly, he says.
Prudential says business growing across Africa, to roll out health-insurance app
Global insurer Prudential has seen growth in premiums and numbers of policies sold across Africa this year, Eddie Brown, head of francophone Africa, tells The Africa Report.