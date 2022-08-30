After Randgold and Barrick merged in 2019 to form the mining giant Barrick Gold, the new group was initially planning to offload the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia. Today, a different scenario is being considered. The energy transition, which is at the heart of global concerns, cannot be achieved without copper: the need for electrification projects, and in particular for the manufacture of electric vehicles, is immense.
Barrick Gold’s Mark Bristow: “Africa and South America are not the ones polluting”
Prospecting, logistics, local processing... The CEO of the mining giant unveils the strategy of his company, which wants to focus more copper, especially in Zambia and the DRC.