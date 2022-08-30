Barrick Gold’s Mark Bristow: “Africa and South America are not the ones polluting”

After Randgold and Barrick merged in 2019 to form the mining giant Barrick Gold, the new group was initially planning to offload the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia. Today, a different scenario is being considered. The energy transition, which is at the heart of global concerns, cannot be achieved without copper: the need for electrification projects, and in particular for the manufacture of electric vehicles, is immense.

