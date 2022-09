“How could a two-year-old child know Musa Sadr’s whereabouts?” This was one of the questions that the younger Gaddafi asked in a letter relayed by the Saudi channel Al Hadath on 25 August.

As southern Lebanon prepares for the ceremonies commemorating the Lebanese Shiite Imam’s disappearance on 31 August 1978, some observers believe that these statements have been broadcasted because Hannibal will soon be released.