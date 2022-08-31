Why is Vera Songwe leaving the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa?

Vera Songwe, who has been serving as the Economic Commission for Africa’s executive secretary since April 2017, announced her resignation during a virtual meeting held by the UN body on 22 August. Although no statement has yet been made official, her impending departure has been confirmed on social media by several prominent figures who have commented on the announcement.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), praised the Cameroonian economist’s “dynamism and passion” “for advancing groundbreaking policies for Africans across the continent […] in difficult and uncertain times”.