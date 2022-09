The application seeking information from the South Africa Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) has been made to the Gauteng Division of South Africa’s high court in Pretoria. SATMC is made up of Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear and Sumitomo. The group in January applied to the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose additional duties of between 8% and 69% on passenger, taxi, bus and truck vehicle tyres imported from China.