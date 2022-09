So far, it has included very few serving ANC leaders or ministers, despite findings that the party had served as an enabler of state capture.

The arrests also come as the government is working full-out to prevent greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, Ramaphosa has been facing serious allegations. His detractors in the ANC as well as in the opposition benches are calling on him to answer questions around a burglary at his private game farm, Phala Phala, where an alleged large amount of cash in dollars was stolen in February 2020.