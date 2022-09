Kenya, Mozambique and Botswana are markets where Absa Life has the chance to achieve “low double-digit” growth, driven by increased penetration as well as higher premiums, Strauss says in Johannesburg. The company is focusing on investing to increase its presence in these markets, he says.

Corporate group schemes for employees are the “dominant” factor in the pockets of growth, Strauss says. The schemes typically include an element of life cover that the employee may need to add to by purchasing further protection. Prospects in Kenya are also helped by the fact that many people are used to insuring their children’s education, while increased access to products in Mozambique is helping penetration, he adds.