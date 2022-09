“We know there is appetite for African infrastructure as an asset class from institutional investors – our partnership with [German financial services company] Allianz back in 2018 and its investment in our fund was testament to this,” says Martijn Proos, director at Ninety One, the global asset manager that manages the fund.

“But to expand our investor base, we need to make investing in the fund […] easier. A rating from an external agency helps us to achieve that,” he says. “And since the rating was announced, the interest has been phenomenal.”