“The ANC today really is about access to government jobs” – Moeletsi Mbeki

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Saturday, 22 February 2020 17:48

For Moeletsi Mbeki, South Africa's ruling party is part of the problem, not part of the solution.

The author of Architects of Poverty, and deputy chair of the South African Institute of International Affairs, is also the outspoken brother to South Africa’s former President Thabo Mbeki.

He is critical of the inaction of President Cyril Ramaphosa, and says that the ruling ANC is now just a job distribution machine

Mbeki points to possible ways out – including the potential for a popular uprising. Are conditions ripe for a South African Spring?

