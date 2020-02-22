“The ANC today really is about access to government jobs” – Moeletsi Mbeki
For Moeletsi Mbeki, South Africa's ruling party is part of the problem, not part of the solution.
The author of Architects of Poverty, and deputy chair of the South African Institute of International Affairs, is also the outspoken brother to South Africa’s former President Thabo Mbeki.
He is critical of the inaction of President Cyril Ramaphosa, and says that the ruling ANC is now just a job distribution machine
Mbeki points to possible ways out – including the potential for a popular uprising. Are conditions ripe for a South African Spring?
———
Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And our RSS feed