This is part 4 of a 7-part series

The ballet of cars begins at nightfall. Several times a week, they perform their dance. With time, the residents have become accustomed to it. They have noticed the presence of bodyguards, the flashing lights and the official number plates, and they recognise certain faces. Their questions, however, remain. What is going on inside this white building? At the entrance, a single clue helps to direct the initiates: two large columns decorated with letters representing Masonic names.