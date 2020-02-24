Coronavirus and the case for shorting China-exposed South African stocks

African countries aren’t borrowing too much: they’re paying too much for debt
There is renewed concern about the sustainability of rising debt levels in many African countries.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 24 February 2020 15:24
Sharp falls in South African shares as the coronavirus global health emergency worsens are prompting some investors to consider short-selling strategies.
The JSE TOP 40 Index of the country’s largest stocks, many of which have exposure to China, slumped 3.7% this morning.
Jean Pierre Verster, CEO at Protea Capita in Johannesburg, has argued the case for shorting some JSE shares in an interview with CNBC.
If coronavirus takes longer to resolve than the market expects then “valuation levels are effectively too high. There is no margin of safety.”
Verster sees Richemont, Naspers, Glencore, Kumba Iron Ore and Sappi as South African candidates for shorting.
Short selling involves selling shares in the target company and then buying them back with the aim of profiting from a fall in price. The technique has been used to target shares in companies with African operations such as Jumia and Opera.
Correctly predicting short-term price moves in a single stock is one thing.
But calling the impact of a volatile health emergency such as coronavirus, which has the capacity to surprise on the upside or the downside, is quite another. A short seller who gets the direction wrong faces potentially unlimited losses as the price rises.
Lessons from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which killed 774 people in 2002 and 2003, “suggest that market pessimism will be more pronounced when companies and countries publish data that shows to what extent they have been affected,” says Lulama Qongqo, an investment analyst at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town. “The impact of the coronavirus on consumer companies’ revenues and profits will be temporary.”
In stock market terms, SARS was a blip that was soon forgotten.
Izak van Niekerk, a fund manager at Mergence, agrees that stocks with Chinese exposure may take a short-term hit.
Yet there may also be winners: consumers with restricted mobility still need to make purchases, and entertain themselves, somehow. Takaendesa points to data from app usage trackers such as QuestMobile suggesting that time spent on smartphones and online games went up over 20% during the Lunar New Year period.
Retailers may face cost inflation due to disruption to China’s clothing manufacturing industry, Qongqo says.
The unpredictability of coronavirus is such that there’s a good chance that its highly media-tracked progress will cause moments of market overreaction that create buying opportunities in companies that are fully capable of recovering once the virus is brought under control.
Bottom Line: Opportunity may lie in short-term price overreactions to bad coronavirus news that create long-term investment openings.
Ethiopia, whose energy needs are constantly growing, remains dependent on Djibouti's infrastructure policies - and keeps demanding more. But the announced extension of the port of Horizon could be compromised by another project: the Damerjog petrochemical complex.
