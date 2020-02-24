Vodacom coining it with M-Pesa

top up

Vodacom’s bet on Africa’s burgeoning fintech market through M-Pesa is paying off.

Vodacom is South Africa’s largest mobile network operator. In addition to South Africa, it has a presence in Lesotho, Mozambique, DRC and Tanzania.

The company’s primary listing is on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

It is majority owned and controlled by Vodafone. The Public Investment Corporation is its second-biggest shareholder, with a 13% stake.

READ MORE – ‘We have a keen interest in Ethiopia’ – Vodafone Africa CEO Vivek Badrinath

The Vodacom Group recently published its quarterly update, which showed 40% of its revenue is now derived from its international operations. This trend has been largely driven by demand in data and the M-Pesa service.

M-Pesa is a popular mobile money platform mainly used in Kenya, Tanzania, DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, Ghana and Egypt. It was established by Kenyan network operator Safaricom. In 2019, 37 million active users conducted 11 billion transactions using the platform.

More customers, more money

During the December 2019 quarter:

Vodacom added 1.7 million new customers to its international portfolio;

The company attracted 484,000 additional customers in South Africa;

The group has a total of 117 million customers

“I am pleased with the consistency in the performance of our international portfolio, which produced solid results on the back of strong demand for data and M-Pesa services, resulting in a 9% growth in service revenue,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Banking on innovation

Through a joint venture, Safaricom and Vodacom will buy the rights to M-Pesa from Vodafone in a transaction valued at $13m.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

In May 2019, the former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore told Reuters acquiring the rights to M-Pesa would enable expansion to other African markets and flexibility in developing partner products on the platform.

In the Vodacom 2019 annual report, Joosub said: “The Safaricom acquisition has proven to be a catalyst for extending our mobile money leadership position on the African continent and in ensuring financial services have become a significant contributor to the group’s revenues.”

“We are in the process of concluding the acquisition of the M-Pesa brand and platform-related assets from Vodafone through a joint agreement with Safaricom, we expect this will further accelerate our mobile money growth plans in Africa. The commercialisation of our recently launched payment gateway and digital wallet will assist in sustaining financial services growth in South Africa,” Joosub added.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: The 100 most influential Africans, 2019 edition Trailblazers, leaders and titans Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential Africans. Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Case for M-Pesa acquisition

Vodacom has every reason to be bullish about M-Pesa and its financial services products.

The 11 billion M-Pesa transactions recorded in 2019 were worth R2trn. In the same year, M-Pesa revenue grew to R3.1bn, which represents a 32.2% increase. The company’s pre-tax profit from financial services in South Africa was R1.bn.

A continent of opportunity and regulatory pain

Although the group has largely reaped the rewards of its investments throughout the continent, it is facing challenges on a number of fronts.