software service

Nigeria: Doctor to Entrepreneur, Okeleji’s journey to launch Africa’s own SaaS platform

By Kanika Saigal
Posted on Thursday, 8 September 2022 11:42

Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO of SeamlessHR, speaking at an event. (photo twitter: @Seamless_hr)

Emmanuel Okeleji is a serial entrepreneur. “I remember being eight years old and sitting in on my dad’s board meetings,” Okeleji tells The Africa Report. “To this day, I’m not really sure why – maybe my dad thought it would be better than watching TV – but those meetings really left their mark on me. They spurred on my entrepreneurial spirit.”

Okeleji’s father was a vet and his family’s business was in farming. Based in Southwest Nigeria, the family grew crops and bred livestock for commercial sale. Along with his brothers, Okeleji would help on the farm and with the business side of things – at board meetings and around the dinner table.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business