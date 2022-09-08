Okeleji’s father was a vet and his family’s business was in farming. Based in Southwest Nigeria, the family grew crops and bred livestock for commercial sale. Along with his brothers, Okeleji would help on the farm and with the business side of things – at board meetings and around the dinner table.
Nigeria: Doctor to Entrepreneur, Okeleji’s journey to launch Africa’s own SaaS platform
Emmanuel Okeleji is a serial entrepreneur. “I remember being eight years old and sitting in on my dad’s board meetings,” Okeleji tells The Africa Report. “To this day, I’m not really sure why – maybe my dad thought it would be better than watching TV – but those meetings really left their mark on me. They spurred on my entrepreneurial spirit.”