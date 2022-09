In this sort of relationship cartography being played out between France, Russia and the various African states, it is no surprise to see Mali’s Assimi Goïta and Central Africa’s Faustin-Archange Touadéra benefitting from Moscow’s good graces. Both countries host mercenaries from the Russian company Wagner on their soil and regularly attack French interests. Conversely, they find themselves especially targeted by France, which has lost the influence it long had in Bamako and Bangui.