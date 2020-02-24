Guillaume Soro approached by emissaries from Abidjan

reach out

Prosecuted in his country for attempting to destabilize the country, the former president of the National Assembly recently met with several well-known figures close to the Ivorian president.

Soro, who has been living in Paris since his unsuccessful return to Côte d’Ivoire on 23 December, was approached by several emissaries linked to the Abidjan government.

In mid-February, he met with Ali Kader Coulibaly, the deputy mayor of M’Bengué (North).

Coulibaly, a close associate of Téné Birahima Ouattara, brother of the head of state and minister in charge of presidential affairs, had already tried to convince the former president of the National Assembly to wait until the end of the first quarter of 2020 to return home, in order to reach an agreement with Alassane Ouattara.

The Sindou Meïté case

This time round, Ali Kader Coulibaly pleaded the case of Sindou Meïté, who had been in Paris since the beginning of February and whom Soro finally agreed to meet.

President of the “Comité d’organisation du retour de Guillaume Soro”, he has not been harrassed by the Ivorian authorities and is suspected by Soro’s entourage of being a turncoat.

Before joining Paris, Meïté met several times with the Minister of Handicrafts, Sidiki Konaté, who is pushing for Soro’s return to the RHDP.