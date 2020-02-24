Egypt is building a concrete wall along the Gaza border

no entry

Egypt is building a concrete structure along the border to the Gaza strip.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is the only path out of the Strip that does not lead into Israel.

Egypt has intermittently opened the Rafah crossing in recent years. Now, it seems a concrete wall is being built along the border.

A Hamas security source told AFP that the goal was “to complete (the wall) as quickly as possible … the important thing for us is to control the border…”

Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008. Egypt and Qatar (a key Gaza donor) have been working hard to broker a ceasefire deal.

Last week, a security delegation from Egypt led by General Ahmed Abdel Khaliq (heads Palestinian affairs at Egypt’s intelligence agency) was in Gaza seeking to do just this.

However, the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (the second most powerful terror group in Gaza) has not endorsed any truce. Earlier this week, one of their sniper teams opened fire on a group of Israeli soldiers and police officers along the southern Gaza border.

Dozens of workers and cranes can be seen erecting the wall, which will stretch for 3 km (2 miles) and is being built along the lines of an old, lower barrier that includes an underground structure designed to combat the smuggling tunnels between Gaza and Egypt.

The full length of the Egypt-Gaza border is approximately 12 km (7.5 miles), and it is unclear as to whether the structure will be extended to cover the entirety of this length.

The Egyptian military has declined to comment.