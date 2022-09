In 2007, a few days after declaring President Mwai Kibaki the winner of the presidential election, the electoral body chairman Samuel Kivuitu walked back his statement insisting that he was not sure whether the head of state had actually won the plebiscite.

“I am not sure whether Kibaki won the election. I was under fierce pressure from politicians and the European Union ambassadors to announce the results,” a frightened Kivuitu said.