“In September, China will wake up. We will then have a window of opportunity until January, before the Chinese New Year festivities, which will slow down the economy again for a month or two,” said Sanjeev Gadhia on 30 June at the AviaDev Africa conference in Cape Town.

Like many players in international trade, the founder of Kenyan cargo aviation specialist Astral Aviation is impatient with the shutdown of the Asian giant and the slowing of its production apparatus, which is also hindering Astral’s activity in the direction of Hong Kong, Shanghai or Beijing.