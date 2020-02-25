DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The ANC today is about access to government jobs' – Moeletsi Mbeki

Justin Trudeau: Who advises the Canadian PM on Africa?

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 09:39

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sean Kilpatrick/AP/SIPA

The Canadian Prime Minister has put Africa back on his agenda.

On 7 February, in Addis Ababa, he took advantage of the AU summit to hold a series of meetings with the continent’s presidents.

The goal: that they support his country’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Ahmed Hussen

Minister Ahmed Hussen
Minister Ahmed Hussen/ZUMA/REA/Andrew Francis Wallace

Minister for the Family. Born in Mogadishu.

Accompanied Trudeau to Addis, then to Senegal. Travelled nine times to Africa as Minister of Immigration (2017-2019). Chaired the Canadian Somali Congress and supported African immigration assistance programs.

Masai Ujiri

Former Nigerian sportsman Masai Ujiri
Former Nigerian sportsman Masai Ujiri © Chris Young/AP/SIPA

The former Nigerian sportsman leads the Raptors, the Toronto basketball team that won its first NBA title in 2019.

Founder of the NGO Giants of Africa.

Provides Trudeau with his address book on the continent. Attended most of the Prime Minister’s interviews in Addis Ababa.

François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Foreign Affairs. Actively advocates for his country to obtain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Has made three trips to Africa since his appointment in November 2019. His predecessor had never visited Africa before.

Isabelle Hudon

Isabelle Hudon, Canada’s ambassador to France, next to Justin Trudeau. Villard/POOL/REA

Canada’s Ambassador to France. Accompanied Trudeau to Senegal.

Named “Sherpa for La Francophonie” during the 2019 visit to Ottawa of Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

Known for her fight for gender equality.

