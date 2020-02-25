Justin Trudeau: Who advises the Canadian PM on Africa?

people watching

The Canadian Prime Minister has put Africa back on his agenda.

On 7 February, in Addis Ababa, he took advantage of the AU summit to hold a series of meetings with the continent’s presidents.

The goal: that they support his country’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Ahmed Hussen

Minister for the Family. Born in Mogadishu.

Accompanied Trudeau to Addis, then to Senegal. Travelled nine times to Africa as Minister of Immigration (2017-2019). Chaired the Canadian Somali Congress and supported African immigration assistance programs.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: The 100 most influential Africans, 2019 edition Trailblazers, leaders and titans Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential Africans. Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Masai Ujiri

The former Nigerian sportsman leads the Raptors, the Toronto basketball team that won its first NBA title in 2019.

Founder of the NGO Giants of Africa.

Provides Trudeau with his address book on the continent. Attended most of the Prime Minister’s interviews in Addis Ababa.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Foreign Affairs. Actively advocates for his country to obtain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Has made three trips to Africa since his appointment in November 2019. His predecessor had never visited Africa before.

Isabelle Hudon

Canada’s Ambassador to France. Accompanied Trudeau to Senegal.

Named “Sherpa for La Francophonie” during the 2019 visit to Ottawa of Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

Known for her fight for gender equality.