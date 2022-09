“Did you borrow from them?” a friend asked from the other end of the line. Alarmed and confused, Yinka checked his social media apps, which were also sending numerous notifications to his phone.

Cashbus, a loan app “had sent several defamatory messages to every (phone) contact on my mobile phone. They said I was a criminal and that the populace should avoid me,” Yinka tells The Africa Report.

Post-pandemic vulnerability

In 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Nigerian government declared a lockdown of major economic states worst hit by the virus, strangling a number of small business owners.