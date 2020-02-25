Nigeria must allow weakest insurers to fail under new rules

Coronavirus and the case for shorting China-exposed South African stocks
Sharp falls in South African shares as the coronavirus global health emergency worsens are prompting some investors to consider short-selling strategies.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 14:39
Nigeria’s National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has said that it may oblige insurance companies struggling to meet higher capital requirements to merge, rather than allow the weakest to fail.
Experts question whether such moves are the best approach – or even a practical one.
It is “very doubtful” that NAICOM will be able to force mergers through, says Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, a consultant in insurance and entrepreneurship based in Abuja. NAICOM already has five insurance companies under its management for which it has not been able to find interested investors. “When they offer no special value, it is difficult to force them onto others,” he says.
NAICOM is raising the minimum capital requirements for insurers in an attempt to raise their financial strength and improve Nigeria’s low insurance penetration rate. The deadline has already been postponed as insurers struggle to comply: the new rules, originally planned for the end of June, will now not come into effect at the end of December.
Bringing weak or failed insurers together would be a “Herculean” task, Ola Gam-Ikon says.
“Just as forced marriages don’t last, forced mergers may not stand the test of time,” says Johnson Ajani, a digital financial services expert in Lagos. Forced mergers carry dangers such as the falsification of records, risk concentration, possible collapse of the company when the risk crystallizes, operational inefficiencies and internal reconciliations issues, he says.
Increased capital rules for Nigerian banks in 2004 led to a wave of consolidation.
NAICOM needs to “strategically approach the enforcement of compulsory insurances as other financial regulators have done to make insurance a strong contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth”, he argues.
According to Ajani, “well planned, supervised and well communicated” mergers are the best way to strengthen the industry. He wants to see mergers based on risk exposure lines, for example life insurance companies merging with specialists in fire, marine and agricultural risks.
Bottom Line: Forcing through mergers would simply transfer the existing problems at weaker insurers into new structures. The weakest should be allowed to fail.
