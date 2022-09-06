Kenya: Raila Odinga, fifth time unlucky

wrong side

For 25 years, it has been sweat and toil for Kenya’s top opposition leader Raila Odinga as he sought to be president, coming so close - four of those times - but missing it by a whisker. The man who turns 80 in just over two years is running out of time: His political base is shaken and now confused about what is next. For a politician who has always bounced back in some form, is this the final blow? We detail the catalogue of errors that plagued his campaign.