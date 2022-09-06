On the morning of 9 August, Odinga proceeded to the Kibera Primary School, which has been his polling station for more than two decades. He was in the company of his wife Ida and a multitude of supporters. The crowd was in a celebratory mood. As soon as he cast his vote, they left, never mind that they may not have voted for their favourite politician.
Kenya: Raila Odinga, fifth time unlucky
For 25 years, it has been sweat and toil for Kenya’s top opposition leader Raila Odinga as he sought to be president, coming so close - four of those times - but missing it by a whisker. The man who turns 80 in just over two years is running out of time: His political base is shaken and now confused about what is next. For a politician who has always bounced back in some form, is this the final blow? We detail the catalogue of errors that plagued his campaign.