A nationwide strike and protests staged by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) against the ANC-led government last month signifies that the trade union has “lost confidence in the new dawn”, the period after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the ANC president in 2017, says Ralph Mathekga, a political analyst.

The protests on 24 August were driven by a demand that decision-makers take drastic action to avoid economic collapse and that the government deal “with the scourge of corruption” in the public procurement system.