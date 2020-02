warning shot

U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, J. Peter Pham, has expressed concern about the DRC's record in fighting corruption.

In a 12 February meeting with Tshisekedi, Special Envoy Pham told the Congolese president that Washington was disappointed with his country’s poor anti-corruption record.

Comparison with Angola

The diplomat compared the situation in the DRC with that in Angola, where proceedings have been initiated against the dos Santos family.

According to our information, the United States has said it would not rule out drawing up a new list of sanctions against the DRC.

Pham’s approach is in contrast to US under-secretary of state Tibor Nagy’s more nuanced approached.

LISTEN “Our companies don’t pay people off”: US Asst Sec. State Tibor Nagy