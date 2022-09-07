Nigeria: Tompolo contract raises spectre of renewed militancy in Niger Delta

“Government Ekpemepulo aka Tompolo: 47 year-old Tompolo is wanted in a case of conspiracy, illegal diversion of the sum of N34bn ($80.9bn) and N11.9bn ($28.3m) belonging to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dark complexioned Tompolo hails from Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West LGA of Delta State. He speaks Izon and English languages fluently. Two consecutive bench warrants have been issued, for the suspect’s arrest, from a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. His last known address is No 1, Chief Agbanu Street, DDPA Extension, Warri, Delta State”.