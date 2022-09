With Ethiopian Airlines’ 2021-2022 financial year closed on 30 June, its CEO Mesfin Tasew, who wanted to see this accounting year completed before granting his first interview to the press, offered to share a few figures for the continent’s largest airline as well as its roadmap, a little more than five months after taking office.

Boasting turnover of some $5bn, “which is 8% more than what we expected and 26% more than the pre-Covid level”, Ethiopian Airlines has had “a good year”, according to its chief executive officer.