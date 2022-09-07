Daniel, a young filmmaker from Kampala City in Uganda, decided in 2017 to invest in a new cryptocurrency called Platincoin, which had been launched by German citizen Alex Reinhardt a year earlier.
Africa offers favourable markets to crypto scammers
While consumers globally have fallen foul of crypto scams, schemes such as Platincoin and PLC Ultima appear to be taking advantage of vulnerable individuals in developing markets, where access to formal financial structures, and financial literacy, is likely to be more limited.