1. Bargaining chip

Russia has been calling for his release for many years. At the time of his arrest in Bangkok in 2008 and his extradition to the United States two years later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced the Americans’ “arrogance”. Why are Russian leaders so keen to get him back? At the time of his arrest, some experts believed that Moscow was concerned that Bout had some military secrets and information about the former KGB (Soviet secret service).