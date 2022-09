Kinshasa, 11 August. On the last day of his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as he prepared to take off for Kigali, Antony Blinken was questioned by Congolese civil society actors and human rights defenders. In turn, Denis Mukwege, the famous doctor and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and activists Julienne Lusenge and Fred Bauma wanted to ensure that the US Secretary of State would stand firm with their neighbour. Since the resurgence of M23 in November 2021, Rwanda has been accused of supporting the rebel movement, accusations it has denied.