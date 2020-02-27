African SMEs crowded out by big companies, public debt, says EIB

Nigeria: Ghosts of privatisations past rear head in asset sale fight
The government’s attempt to boost finance with a sell-off of assets meets resistance.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The ANC today is about access to government jobs' – Moeletsi Mbeki
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 27 February 2020 12:46
Banks in many African countries still favour lending to governments and large companies, resulting in less finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to Banking in Africa, published by the European Investment Bank on February 27.
“Banks consider lending to SMEs highly risky and ask for significant levels of collateral, while a significant portion of their investment is allocated to government assets,” the report says. Larger firms typically find it easier to get credit, and smaller businesses are at a particular disadvantage in Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Zambia.
“There are only so many big corporates in Africa that you can bank,” Jean-Philippe Stijns, senior economist at the EIB and one of the report’s authors, told The Africa Report.
Stijns sees signs of progress. Banks are now starting to “move down the food chain” to find new business customers, he says.
Last year’s edition of the EIB report found that crowding out increased throughout Africa from 2014 to 2018, and was particularly marked in Ghana, Niger, Tanzania and Zambia.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: The 100 most influential Africans, 2019 edition
Trailblazers, leaders and titans
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential Africans. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.
Economic growth prospects remain bright in some areas. The EIB predicts that in 2020 and 2021, GDP growth in East Africa will accelerate to 6% in 2020 and 2021 as infrastructure investments boost domestic demand.
READ MORE Nigeria: 3 Myths about the FinTech Sector
There is an increasing recognition by pan-African banks of the need to set up dedicated departments for lending to SMEs, Stijns says, giving France’s Société Générale as an example. Banks are also starting to get serious about using fintech to develop credit assessment tools for SMEs, he says.
Reform of secured transaction frameworks would benefit both banks and firms, the EIB’s report says.
This would make it easier for firms to use movable assets as collateral and would help SMEs in particular, as they are more likely to lack high-quality collateral.
As has already been the case in mobile banking, that means Africa could find itself leading the rest of the world in terms of fintech for SME lending, he argues.
Bottom Line: Smart credit-assessment tools are the key to unlocking the potential of Africa’s SMEs.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.