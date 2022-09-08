Kenya: Banks boast impressive full year growth, buoyed by loan demand and rate hikes

Tier-one banks such as Equity Group witnessed a 36% net profit growth to KSh24.4bn ($202m), meaning the lender earned roughly KSh135.6m every day, including weekends, across the six months to June 2022.

Others like Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Co-operative bank, Absa bank Kenya, and NCBA Group also had their earnings surge significantly by 28.4%, 45%, 13% and 11%, respectively, in their half year trading. Most banks attribute revenue surge to, among other things, increased lending and growth in interest income.