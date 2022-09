Israel, 1999. In one of the sumptuous gardens that adorn the Baha’i World Centre, located in the heart of the thousand-year-old city of Haifa, Farzam Ehsani, an American student born in Kenya to Iranian parents, is leaning over a row of rose bushes that need pruning. Having arrived a few weeks earlier from Los Angeles, the young economist, a follower of bahā’ism, a denomination stemming from Shiite Islam which advocates the uniqueness of the human race and considers that all religions have a common basis, has come for a one-year spiritual retreat.