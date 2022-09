Upon regulatory approval by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the storage and handling charges will surge to KSh874.44 per metre cubic of oil, up from the prevailing Ksh696.83 rate. The pipeline transportation tariff will rise to KSh3.87 per metre cubic per kilometre.

Just as is the case with other costs of delivering consumer goods and services, the storage and pipeline charges are often transferred to motorists and households through hiked pump prices.