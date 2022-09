On 23 August 2022, the global chemicals and energy company headquartered in Sandton, South Africa, published its annual results for the year ended 30 June 2022, reporting net debt of $3.8bn for the period.

At its Capital Markets Day (CMD) held in September 2021, Sasol said key triggers for the reinstatement of the dividend included a net debt-to-EBITDA – earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation – ratio of less than 1.5 times and net debt below $5bn. “As at 30 June 2022, the dividend triggers outlined at CMD were achieved.”