Assembly of buses and bullet-proof vehicles, as well as road construction are among the business areas where the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the commercial arm of the Ugandan army, is undertaking projects.

Only recently did the Ugandan military body, which is more than three decades old, aspire to emulate the business involvement of the likes of the Egyptian army.

The NEC was formed in 1989, three years after Yoweri Museveni came to power. Even though the government has injected billions of taxpayers money into the corporation, the latter has perennially been a loss-making entity.