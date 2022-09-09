The project in Namibia’s southern Kunene region contains reserves of dysprosium and terbium. These are needed for the permanent magnets in batteries for electric cars and wind turbines, as well as for defense and medical technologies. Drilling in 2020 increased the mineral resource estimate of the project more than seven-fold to 44.76 metric tonnes.
Namibia: Lofdal project can help cut reliance on Chinese rare earths
The Lofdal project being developed by Namibia Critical Metals (NCM) has the potential to become a “globally significant” supplier of heavy rare earths, CEO Darrin Campbell tells The Africa Report.