Namibia: Lofdal project can help cut reliance on Chinese rare earths

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 9 September 2022 06:00

Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin
Rare earths are needed for electric car batteries. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Lofdal project being developed by Namibia Critical Metals (NCM) has the potential to become a “globally significant” supplier of heavy rare earths, CEO Darrin Campbell tells The Africa Report.

The project in Namibia’s southern Kunene region contains reserves of dysprosium and terbium. These are needed for the permanent magnets in batteries for electric cars and wind turbines, as well as for defense and medical technologies. Drilling in 2020 increased the mineral resource estimate of the project more than seven-fold to 44.76 metric tonnes.

