nationalism & leverage

Eritrea’s role in resumption of Tigray’s war

By Hagos Gebreamlak
Posted on Monday, 12 September 2022 13:31

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki receives a key from Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the inauguration ceremony marking the reopening of the Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa
Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki receives a key from Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the inauguration ceremony marking the reopening of the Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The Tigray war that broke out on 3 November 2020 after weeks of a standoff between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has once again resumed following a brief truce. The TPLF has accused the Eritrean government of engaging its forces in the resumed fighting.

The engagement of the Eritrean forces on the ground is only an incursion on TPLF military establishments. There is no large-scale fighting on the ground yet. Cross-border artillery firing, and movements of soldiers have been observed around the northwestern areas of Tigray bordering Eritrea.

