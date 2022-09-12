The engagement of the Eritrean forces on the ground is only an incursion on TPLF military establishments. There is no large-scale fighting on the ground yet. Cross-border artillery firing, and movements of soldiers have been observed around the northwestern areas of Tigray bordering Eritrea.
Eritrea’s role in resumption of Tigray’s war
The Tigray war that broke out on 3 November 2020 after weeks of a standoff between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has once again resumed following a brief truce. The TPLF has accused the Eritrean government of engaging its forces in the resumed fighting.