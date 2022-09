Shortly after the May election of Mohamud, who served a presidential term between 2012 and 2016, President Joe Biden announced the return of US troops into Somalia, further bolstering his Somalian counterpart’s quest for more firepower and international support for his anti-al-Shabaab campaign.

Nonetheless, that upbeat mood in Mogadishu has since been met with a string of deadly attacks both in the capital and other parts of the country by the militant group.