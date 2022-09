These are the kinds of testimonies that send shivers down your spine – gathered by telephone – which, for the first time in such a clear and precise manner, accuse Wagner’s mercenaries of rape in Mali.

As revealed by Radio France Internationale (RFI), the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), accompanied by their deputies from the Russian private military company Wagner and traditional dozo hunters, raided the village of Nia Ouro, near Sofara, in the Mopti region, in the centre of the country, at dawn on 4 September.