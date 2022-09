However, longstanding challenges ought to be tackled for such state-of-the-art solutions to prevail and be sustained in African nations, where climate adaptation and smart farming are growing more pressing.

Earlier this year, Ventures Africa reported that African agri-tech startups had received $95m worth of funding in 2021, recording a 58.5% year-on-year increase. The amount constitutes 4.4% of the overall funding that African tech startups received last year.