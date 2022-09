Buckingham Palace announced the 96-year-old queen’s death in the evening of 8 September.

One of the first African leaders to respond was President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, which Elizabeth II famously visited four years after independence in 1961, ushering in a new era of relations between the United Kingdom and its former colonies. Akufo-Addo announced on Twitter that flags would be flown at half mast across the country for seven days.

