Botswana, Mauritius, Zambia first in line for Absa’s Timiza roll-out

Antoinette Sayeh rejoins IMF as deputy Managing Director
Antoinette Sayeh, former Liberian Finance Minister (2006–2008), has been appointed Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The ANC today is about access to government jobs' – Moeletsi Mbeki
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 2 March 2020 17:22
Botswana, Mauritius and Zambia will be in the first wave of the extension of Absa’s Timiza wallet banking platform, Vimal Kumar, Absa’s CEO for retail & business banking and chief digital officer, told The Africa Report.
“None of the three markets has any wallet banking capability at present,” meaning an opportunity for entry, Kumar said. “The platform will be customized to recognize the specific needs so there is sufficient local content.”
Absa said in February that the Timiza platform in Kenya now has close to 5 million customers. Timiza offers 30-day loans, savings accounts and insurance.
Through a partnership with Safaricom’s mobile money transfer service M-Pesa, the platform’s transaction data are used to determine the creditworthiness of borrowers.
Having completed the transition from the old Barclays brand in all of its markets, Kumar says that Absa is looking at rolling out a similar wallet banking platform in all countries where it operates.
Kumar declined to say when Absa may seek to enter Nigeria, where it has a representative office offering corporate banking and broking services.
Timiza is essentially “Absa-branded M-Pesa,” argues Christo Vrey, a digital banking strategist in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Timiza’s operating process have “bedded down with very well-established infrastructure,” Vrey says. Its success in new markets depends on “whether it can stick as a value proposition.”
According to Kumar, “mobile money is driving financial inclusion. We believe that providing access to financial services is a critical step towards reducing both poverty and inequality.”
But economists led by Milton Bateman have questioned the contribution of M-Pesa to reducing poverty.
Given high failure rates for the businesses run by individual entrepreneurs, he argues that encouraging even more of them may affect the functioning of the local economy, and risk the livelihoods of micro-entrepreneurs.
Bottom Line: The transferability of M-Pesa based products to other African markets and their contribution to widening real financial inclusion still remains to be proved.
Banks in many African countries still favour lending to governments and large companies, resulting in less finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to Banking in Africa, published by the European Investment Bank on February 27.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.