new directions

Ecobank: Jeremy Awori will take over from Ade Ayeyemi as Group CEO

By Stéphane Ballong
Posted on Friday, 9 September 2022 14:44

Jeremy Awori, 19 February 2020, then managing director of Absa Bank Kenya © Monicah Mwangi/REUTERS

The recruitment process for the new chief executive of the Lomé-based pan-African group is coming to an end. The appointment of Kenyan Jeremy Awori, who will succeed Ade Ayeyemi, is just waiting for the validation of the regulator, as revealed by Africa Business+.

His name has been circulating in West African financial circles for several days. Kenyan Jeremy Awori is set to succeed Ade Ayeyemi as head of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) – Africa Business+ was able to confirm the news on 8 September.

After a recruitment process conducted by the international firm Egon Zehnder, the choice of the board of Ecobank, which must still be validated by the regulator, is the 51-year-old Kenyan Jeremy Awori. Contacted, the Lomé-based bank did not wish to comment.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business