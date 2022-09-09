Ecobank: Jeremy Awori will take over from Ade Ayeyemi as Group CEO

His name has been circulating in West African financial circles for several days. Kenyan Jeremy Awori is set to succeed Ade Ayeyemi as head of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) – Africa Business+ was able to confirm the news on 8 September.

After a recruitment process conducted by the international firm Egon Zehnder, the choice of the board of Ecobank, which must still be validated by the regulator, is the 51-year-old Kenyan Jeremy Awori. Contacted, the Lomé-based bank did not wish to comment.