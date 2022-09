The UN’s Food and Agricultural branch recently warned of severe drought in the Horn of Africa, the worst in more than 40 years which has left 18 million people facing famine in Ethiopia, Somalia, and parts of Kenya.

Despite growing insecurity and concern among African NGOs and activists, Enock Chikava, Interim Director for Foundation’s Agricultural Development branch, remains cautiously optimistic about the future of Agriculture on the continent.

With more readily available data about the climate and the most recent $4.5 billion pledge by the G7, Chikava says the Foundation will be “taking action on several other promises in the past from the 2015 Paris agreement”.