Tito Mboweni delivers a boost for the tax and justice systems

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Saturday, 29 February 2020 12:13

South African finance minister Tito Mboweni

South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni braved his critics last week as he rolled out the new budget.

The huge public sector pay freeze hit the headlines, as did the extra bailout for ailing state electricity company Eskom, and the ailing carrier South Africa Airways.

But there are hidden depths to this budget – particularly when it comes to helping strengthening the institutions needed for sustainable growth: a boost for the justice system, and a healthier tax administration.

With Xolisa Phillips, Patrick Smith and Nicholas Norbrook

