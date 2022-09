Last August, Nigeria’s average output stood at 1.13m barrels per day (bpd), slipping marginally, for the first time since April 2017, behind Angola’s daily production rate of 1.17m barrels, according to Bloomberg’s survey of monthly OPEC output.

Figures from Nigeria’s regulator, as cited by Reuters, showed that Nigeria’s output in August fell below 1m bpd, the lowest level in decades and less than half the daily production rates of the West African nation 10 years ago.