The partnership, agreed this month, is intended to speed up corporate procurement processes, give buyers access to a larger pool of suppliers, reduce purchasing fraud and cut costs. MTN’s aim is to be ahead of global corporate entrants into the African market such as Amazon and Alibaba, says global procurement lead Andrew Savage. “I have no doubt they will be our competitors in future.”
MTN aims to steals a march on Amazon, Alibaba in African corporate procurement
Africa’s largest mobile network MTN is aiming to secure first-mover advantage in the continent’s corporate procurement market through its partnership with the Dooka business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform, MTN executives tell The Africa Report.