South Africa: Dated and pricey Woolworths clothes a drag on sales

South Africa needs rationale for state-owned commercial bank plan
South Africa’s government needs to explain which problem is it trying to fix with its proposal to create a new state-owned commercial bank.
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 16:02
Retailer Woolworths failed to make a fashionable impression on South African consumers on Black Friday.
Woolworths made the admission in its interim results for the 26 weeks to 29 December 2019.
South African retailers have borrowed from the American playbook by implementing their own equivalent of Black Friday. Since its introduction in South Africa, Black Friday has given retailers a much needed sales boost ahead of the start of the festive season, which runs throughout December.
On the opposite end of the Southern Hemisphere, bushfires curtailed footfall in Australia and the coronavirus (COVID-19) looms as a threat to sales and sourcing, according to the retailer’s assessment.
The David Jones brand performed better because the Elizabeth Street store is nearing completion in March 2020. David Jones also surprised by gaining moderate market share.
But Country Road sales pitched in lower and recorded a 2.5% decline.
The South African food business remained resilient and generated near double-digit growth for the period under review, while Woolworths Financial Services’ book grew 8.3%. In the 26 weeks ended 29 December 2019,
The three factors that affected the retailer the most in its home market, South Africa, were uncharacteristically bad weather, a tight economic context, made worse by power outages that affected trade adversely, and poor performance of its clothing.
This resulted in Woolworths experiencing “slower” December sales.
Woolworths remains concerned about the economic pressures faced by South Africa consumers and power cuts. The retailer has resolved to come up with better pricing and ranges for its fashion, beauty, and home offerings.
Botswana, Mauritius and Zambia will be in the first wave of the extension of Absa’s Timiza wallet banking platform, Vimal Kumar, Absa’s CEO for retail & business banking and chief digital officer, told The Africa Report.
